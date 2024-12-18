'When Dhoni Retired': Sunil Gavaskar Slams Ashwin For Retiring Mid-Series Against Australia

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has expressed his disappointment with the timing of R Ashwin's retirement announcement, stating that the premier off-spinner could have waited until the end of the ongoing series against Australia.

R Ashwin's surprise decision to retire with immediate effect, announced after the third Test ended in a draw, has left India one member short for the remaining two Tests. Sunil Gavaskar believes that Ashwin's decision will impact India's chances in the ongoing series, which is currently levelled at 1-1.

Gavaskar criticises Ashwin's timing

"He could have said, listen after the end of the series, I won't be available for selection for India. What it does is that, similarly when MS Dhoni retired at the end of the third Test in 2014-15 series, it leaves you one short," Gavaskar told broadcasters.

"The selection committee has picked so many players for a tour with a purpose. If there are any injuries, they can select from the reserve players to have in the team.

The former India captain feels that Ashwin could have had a role to play in the last Test of the five-match series in Sydney, where the pitch could have offered support to spinners.

"So, Sydney is somewhere where there is a lot of support on offer for spinners. So India could have played with two spinners. You never know. He could have been there for sure. I don't know how the pitch in Melbourne will be like. Normally, you tend to look at the end of the series. That's it. In the middle, it is not usual," Gavaskar said.

India chose to play Washington Sundar ahead of Ashwin in the series opener.

Although Ashwin played the second Test in Adelaide, which India lost by 10 wickets, the off-spinner put up an underwhelming performance with the pink ball.

When asked if Washington was being groomed to replace Ashwin, Gavaskar said, "Maybe Washington Sundar is ahead of him." "Rohit mentioned that he is flying out tomorrow. So, this marks the end of Ashwin as an international cricketer. He has been one heck of a cricketer," Gavaskar said.