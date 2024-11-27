Search icon
  When Sourav Ganguly Spots Rahul Dravid During IPL Auction 2025; Here's What Happens Next | WATCH

Published 11:10 IST, November 27th 2024

When Sourav Ganguly Spots Rahul Dravid During IPL Auction 2025; Here's What Happens Next | WATCH

Former India cricketing legends Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid bumped into each other at the IPL auction and their bromance literally stole the show.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Ganguly and Dravid having a chat. | Image: Ganguly and Dravid having a chat. (Courtesy: DC X)

Former India cricketing legends Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid bumped into each other at the IPL auction and their bromance literally stole the show. They were extremely happy on seeing each other and straightaway hugged. . It is no secret that they share a very good bond and have also shared the dressing-room for years and hence the camaraderie was nostalgic for fans. The moment was so heartwarming that the official handle of the Delhi Capitals also shared it. Ganguly, who is the Director of Cricket of JSW Sports, was at the Capitals table during the auction, while, Dravid, who is the head coach of Rajasthan Royals , was also present in Jeddah on Day 1 of the auction. Here is the clip that is going viral on social space ever since the auction. 

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Auction: How Much Will Rishabh Pant Earn After Tax Deductions?

WATCH VIDEO

Ganguly also met Ashish Nehra at the auction. Nehra had been an integral part of Ganguly's team. 

ALSO READ: Bravo Reveals Why KKR 'Went All Out' To Get Venkatesh Iyer Back

GANGULY-DRAVID PARTNERSHIP

During their prime, Ganguly and Dravid were considered to be greats. The two have been part of many famous Indian wins. Ganguly and Dravid also stitched a memorable 318-run stand for the second wicket in the 1999 World Cup against Sri Lanka. This stand set a record for the highest partnership in ODIs at the time. However, their relationship got strained after the entry of then India coach Greg Chappell as Ganguly was stripped of captaincy and was dropped from the side. Despite all that was happening around them, Dravid never criticised Ganguly during that time. And after retiring from the sport, both have always spoken good things about each other. 

It would now be interesting to see the camaraderie between the two legends when their respective teams face-off during the next season of the Indian Premier League. 

Updated 15:12 IST, November 27th 2024

IPL Rajasthan Royals Cricket News Delhi Capitals Sourav Ganguly

