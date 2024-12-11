'Why Chose Him?': David Warner Highlights Pressure on Australia Ahead of Crucial 3rd Test vs India

Australia defeated India by 10 wickets in the second Test at Adelaide Oval, which took place from December 6 to 8, 2024. After knocking India out for 180 runs in the first innings, Mitchell Starc excelled with 6 wickets for 48 runs, while Pat Cummins added 5 wickets in the second innings, reducing India to 175. Despite a valiant 42 from Nitish Kumar Reddy, India struggled to match Australia's pace onslaught. Australia successfully chased a modest 19-run target without losing a wicket, resulting in a 1-1 series.

David Warner made a huge statement about Australia’s batting concerns

It's not just Usman Khawaja but the entire Australian top-order that is feeling the "pressure" despite the series-levelling win in Adelaide, reckons former opener David Warner.

While the under-fire Marnus Labuschagne found form with a resolute fifty, batting mainstay Steve Smith and rookie opener Nathan McSweeney continue to search for runs in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"I think the pressure is on all the top order, not just ‘Uzzie’,” the former Australian left-hander was quoted saying by Fox Cricket.

Travis Head smashed a memorable hundred at home as Australia bounce back to level the five match series after a crushing loss in Perth.

"Travis came out and counterpunched and scored a brilliant hundred, and we know he’s capable of doing it. But it’s everyone else around supporting that," said Warner.

"It’s not just one player in particular, it’s the top six scoring bulk runs and making sure you’re giving rest to the fast bowlers. It was a fast-paced Test in the first game, but this last one was Mitchell Starc at his best as usual with the pink ball.

"Come Brisbane, we need to see some big runs from the top order," he said about the third Test beginning here on Saturday.

McSweeney had a forgettable debut in Perth being trapped LBW by Jasprit Bumrah in both his innings for 10 and 0, while in Adelaide he managed 49 runs.

Khawaja has 34 runs in the first two Tests and in his last 16 innings he has reached fifty only once.

Former skipper Smith is also in the middle of a woeful run, having scored 19 in his three innings of the series.

On McSweeney, Warner said:

"He’s had four of probably the five hardest jobs when it comes to an opening batsman, and I think he’s handled it well,” Warner said.

“We saw glimpses the other day of the intent that you show when you’re scoring, and there are a lot of question marks around why they chose him, but the glimpses that you’ve seen, we now know why.

“He’s got a good temperament, I like the way he sets up, and I think he’s got a good future ahead of him. It’s just this bowling attack from India is relentless if they bowl in partnerships." On whether Sam Konstas should replace the struggling Khawaja, Warner said: "They would have picked him if they thought he was ready by now. That’s up to the selectors." There have also been talks about a Test comeback for gun all-rounder Glenn Maxwell but Warner feels the white ball specialist "doesn't deserve that opportunity".

“If you’re not being picked for your Shield team, then why do you deserve it? You’ve got to actually want it, to want to play four-day cricket,” Warner told CODE.

“Unless he’s putting his hand up, he’s playing all the club cricket stuff and all that, to want to play Test cricket. He in my (opinion), doesn’t deserve that opportunity.”

Maxwell, who has a career average of 26.07 in the format, last played a Test against Bangladesh in September 2017.