With Another Trophy In Bag, Shreyas Iyer Wants To 'Stay In The Present'

Shreyas Iyer doesn’t want to look too far ahead despite building a robust case for an India comeback across formats, preferring to “stay in the present”.

Away from the international circuit, Iyer has helped Mumbai win the Ranji Trophy last season, the Irani Cup after 27 years and on Sunday he led the domestic giants to their second title in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy.

Iyer, who was the second costliest player in the IPL's mega auction last month at Rs 26.75 crore, also spearheaded Kolkata Knight Riders' title-winning campaign in the last edition.

“The best learning I have got from all these things is to stay in the present — enjoy the moment. Once I start to think about the future and the past, I am in a cluster,” Iyer, who told media here at a felicitation event organised by the Mumbai Cricket Association.

“For me, I seek happiness when I am sitting right here talking to you. Stay in the present.

“(I am) certainly feeling ecstatic to be having so many trophies under the belt. It gives you a lot of motivation and it is inspiring as well at the same time because I know the expectation will be higher now and there will be pressure," he said.

Meanwhile, MCA said it will match the BCCI prize money of Rs 80 lakh for its title winning team.

Iyer praised Mumbai players for showing the right attitude in winning the premier domestic T20 tournament for the second time.

“We are such a team, Mumbai, where we have built a mindset in the dressing room and on the field that no matter whatever situation we are put in, we are going to face it head on,” he said.

With Ajinkya Rahane finishing as the highest run-scorer in the tournament racking up 469 runs in eight matches, Iyer praised the veteran player and Mumbai’s Ranji captain for his inputs.

“The amount of input he provides on the field and off the field is tremendous. Even on the field, you have to see how proactive he is throughout, running here and there. If the chips are down, he will be the first person to come and give you advice,” Iyer said.

Mumbai head coach Omkar Salvi, meanwhile, said the team management expects under-fire Prithvi Shaw to “peat at the right time”.

“The association has backed him well. Even though he was not part of the Ranji Trophy, the association took care of his practice, his fitness. There were routines given to him for the three weeks to be followed,” Salvi said.

“That was pretty much taken care of by the association and the coaches from the (MCA) academy. We were all very involved in it. He came over there, he took that effort, he did his hard yards over there.