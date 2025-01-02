Search icon
Published 16:25 IST, January 2nd 2025

Won't Be Surprised If Rohit Sharma Retires From Test Cricket: Ravi Shastri

Rohit has managed a highest score of 10 in the five innings he has played in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after missing the series-opener due to the birth of his second child.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rohit Sharma | Image: AP Photo

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri will not be surprised if under-fire captain Rohit Sharma announces his Test retirement in near future, saying talented and in-form youngsters like Shubman Gill are knocking hard on the doors of the side.

Rohit has managed a highest score of 10 in the five innings he has played in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after missing the series-opener due to the birth of his second child.

Speculation over Rohit's place in the playing eleven for the Sydney Test grew on Thursday when head coach Gautam Gambhir turned up for the pre-match media interaction and did not confirm the captain's place in the team.

Shastri, who was the head coach last time India toured Down Under and is currently here as a commentator, wants the 37-year-old to go out with a bang if he does decide on his Test future.

"He'll take a call on his career but I won't be shocked at all (if Sharma retires) because he's not getting younger," said Shastri on ICC Review.

"There are other young players in the wings, there's Shubman Gill, a player of his quality averaging over 40 in the year 2024 and not playing. It tricks your brain as to what is he doing sitting on the bench and warming it. So I won't be surprised but it's his call." Rohit has looked far from the class batter that he is and Shastri wants the opener to play with absolute freedom.

"If I was anywhere near Rohit Sharma, I'll tell him, 'Just go and smash it. Just go out there and have a blast'. Just as it is when you're trying to play the way you are at the moment, it's not looking great. Go out there and take the attack to the opposition and then let's see what happens.

"At the end of the day, if India had qualified for the World Test Championship (Final) or if they still qualify for the World Test Championship Final, then it's another thing altogether.

"Otherwise, I think it might just be the opportune time - but (if Sharma plays) he should go out with a blaze of glory," Shastri said.

He also feels Rohit has struggled with his feet movement thus far in the series.

"From the outside when I see it, he's a little late on the ball. His feet aren't moving as well as they normally do. Even at his prime, his footwork was minimal, but there was more. He was more towards the ball. At the moment, he's caught on the crease.

"It is much like (Usman) Khawaja in the Australian team, where you're neither forward nor back. And when Rohit is moving more towards the ball and the intent is there to take on the opposition, that's when the right signals go from the brain to the feet to do what they have to do.

"I want him to just get out there, smash it, try and win this Test match. You might have lost a Test. You have not lost the series as yet. Try and win this Test match to keep that Border-Gavaskar Trophy," Shastri added.

Updated 16:25 IST, January 2nd 2025

