WPL 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur Enters Elite List, Becomes 2nd Indian After Smriti Mandhana To Register Unique Milestone

Harmanpreet Kaur registered a huge milestone on Saturday during the WPL match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in Vadodara. In a last-ball thriller, the Capitals edged their opponents by two wickets to claim their first win in this edition.

Harmanpreet Kaur Achieves Majestic Record In T20 Cricket

Despite the defeat, Harmanpreet has managed to breach the 8000-run mark in T20 cricket. She became the second Indian after Smriti Mandhana to achieve this feat. Kaur hit a 22 ball 42 runs helping her side to post 164 runs. Her partnership with Nat Sciver-Brunt proved to be crucial but the Capitals had the last laugh as they tamed down Mumbai Indians in an exciting encounter. For the Capitals, U-19 World Cup-winning captain Nikki Prasad played a blinder of an inning as her quickfire 35 helped her team seal a valuable win.

The 35-year-old now is placed second on the T20 run-scoring list followed by Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Varma. She also has an impressive strike rate in the shortest format as she has scored at a strike rate of over 120. Harmanpreet led the side to the WPL title in 2023 and if Mumbai are to replicate their heroics this time, she needs to be at her best. She has been a pillar for the Indian Women's Cricket Team and is expected to continue playing her role. Overall, Harmanpreet also became the 6th Indian batter to register this record. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina are a few who have achieved this milestone already.

Mumbai will now take on the Gujarat Giants on February 18 at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium. The WPL 2023 champions will be hoping for an overturn in their fortunes in the next game.

Most T20 Runs By Indian Women's Cricketers

8349 - Smriti Mandhana

8005 - Harmanpreet Kaur

5826 - Jemimah Rodrigues

4542 - Shafali Verma

4329 - Mithali Raj