Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 21:02 IST, January 5th 2025

WTC 2025-27: India's Full Schedule For Next World Test Championship Cycle

With a packed schedule ahead, the Indian team will need to be at their best to compete with the top teams in the world.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Indian cricket team | Image: AP

The Indian cricket team's hopes of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final were dashed on Sunday, as they suffered a 6-wicket defeat to Australia in the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Australia's 3-1 series victory secured their spot in the WTC final, where they will face South Africa.

As India looks to regroup and prepare for the next WTC cycle, let's take a look at the team's schedule for the 2025-27 season. Here's a breakdown of India's upcoming Test matches:

India's Full Schedule For WTC 2025-27

England vs India (5 Away Tests) - June-August 2025

India will kick off their WTC campaign with a challenging five-Test series against England in June 2025. The team will look to make a strong start to the cycle, having struggled in away Tests in recent years.

India vs West Indies (2 Home Tests) - October 2025

Following the England series, India will host the West Indies for a two-Test series in October 2025. This will be an opportunity for the team to pick up valuable points on home soil.

India vs South Africa (2 Home Tests) - November-December 2025

India will then host South Africa for a two-Test series in November-December 2025. This series will be a crucial test for the Indian team, as they look to avenge their recent losses to the Proteas.

Sri Lanka vs India (2 Away Tests) - August 2026

In August 2026, India will travel to Sri Lanka for a two-Test series. This series will be an important one for India, as they look to pick up points on the road.

New Zealand vs India (2 Away Tests) - October-November 2026

India will then travel to New Zealand for a two-Test series in October-November 2026. This series will be a challenging one for the Indian team, as they look to adapt to the seam-friendly conditions in New Zealand.

India vs Australia (5 Home Tests) - January-February 2027

Finally, India will host Australia for a five-Test series in January-February 2027. This series will be a thrilling conclusion to the WTC cycle, as India looks to exact revenge on the Australians on home soil.

Updated 21:02 IST, January 5th 2025

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: