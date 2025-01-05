WTC 2025-27: India's Full Schedule For Next World Test Championship Cycle

The Indian cricket team's hopes of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final were dashed on Sunday, as they suffered a 6-wicket defeat to Australia in the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Australia's 3-1 series victory secured their spot in the WTC final, where they will face South Africa.

As India looks to regroup and prepare for the next WTC cycle, let's take a look at the team's schedule for the 2025-27 season. Here's a breakdown of India's upcoming Test matches:

India's Full Schedule For WTC 2025-27

England vs India (5 Away Tests) - June-August 2025

India will kick off their WTC campaign with a challenging five-Test series against England in June 2025. The team will look to make a strong start to the cycle, having struggled in away Tests in recent years.

India vs West Indies (2 Home Tests) - October 2025

Following the England series, India will host the West Indies for a two-Test series in October 2025. This will be an opportunity for the team to pick up valuable points on home soil.

India vs South Africa (2 Home Tests) - November-December 2025

India will then host South Africa for a two-Test series in November-December 2025. This series will be a crucial test for the Indian team, as they look to avenge their recent losses to the Proteas.

Sri Lanka vs India (2 Away Tests) - August 2026

In August 2026, India will travel to Sri Lanka for a two-Test series. This series will be an important one for India, as they look to pick up points on the road.

New Zealand vs India (2 Away Tests) - October-November 2026

India will then travel to New Zealand for a two-Test series in October-November 2026. This series will be a challenging one for the Indian team, as they look to adapt to the seam-friendly conditions in New Zealand.

India vs Australia (5 Home Tests) - January-February 2027