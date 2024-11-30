South Africa Increase Australia's Woes Ahead Of Pink-Ball Test, Give India An Edge In WTC 2025 Race

World Test Championship 2025 Final: The race to play the WTC 2025 Final has just started to heat up. India's victory over Australia and South Africa's dominance win over Sri Lanka has made the contest interesting and has added a lot of flavour to it. The World Test Championship Final will be played in June next year and will be hosted by Lord's. India, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand are still in the race for it.

As far as India's chances go, they'll have to make an herculean effort if they wish to qualify for the summit clash of the ongoing World Test Championship. India need to defeat Australia by 4-0 if they wish to play the WTC Final. The Jasprit Bumrah-led side got off to a flyer and defeated Australia by 295 runs in the series opener. India are currently number one in the WTC rankings, but even South Africa are not far behind.

South Africa Make Australia's Road To WTC 2025 Final Daunting

The South Africans have made massive gains in the World Test Championship's ongoing cycle following their win against Sri Lanka recently. The Proteas defeated the visitors by 233 runs at Kingsmead, Durban. This victory has increased Australia's troubles before the play the Pink-Ball Test match at the Adelaide Oval.

The Proteas have claimed the second spot in the ongoing World Test Championship Cycle and have dethroned the Aussies. The Proteas have a points percentage of 59.25. South Africa have one Test remaining that is to be played against Sri Lanka and it follows by two home Tests against Pakistan. If the South Africans end up winning all the three Test matches, they will be in a comfortable position to qualify for the World Test Championship Finals.

Australia and India's Ongoing Tussle To Qualify For WTC Final

India and Australia have locked horns in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Contrary to everybody's beliefs, India defeated Australia by 295 runs in the first Test and they have secured a 1-0 lead in the series. Australia will look to bounce back pretty soon as the winner of this series will be the top favourite to play the WTC Finals.