  • Young Fan IGNORED Rohit Sharma's Request For a FIST-BUMP, Ajinkya Rahane's Reaction is EPIC | WATCH VIDEO

Published 11:20 IST, January 20th 2025

India captain Rohit Sharma is a very popular figure in the country and has a massive fan-following outside the country as well.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
A young fan ignored Rohit Sharma's fist-bump request. | Image: X Screengrab (Source: Mumbai Indians)

India captain Rohit Sharma is a very popular figure in the country and has a massive fan-following outside the country as well. On Sunday, Rohit was at the Wankhede stadium’s 50th-anniversary celebration event. While his presence sent fans into a meltdown, it was a little kid who stole the show. Rohit was sitting between former batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and veteran cricketer Ajinkya Rahane. That is when a little kid came near Rohit, who offered him a fist-bump. To everyone's surprise, the little kid did not fist-bump Rohit in return and that made Rahane chuckle.  Soon to Rohit’s elation, the young fan jogged up to him, and gave him a fist-bump after ignoring him first. Here is the viral clip. 

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, 

Updated 11:20 IST, January 20th 2025

