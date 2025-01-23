Yuzvendra Chahal's Video Call Post Unfolds New Drama, Re-Ignites Divorce Speculations With Dhanashree

Following rumours that his personal life had apparently hit a major snag, Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has been the talk of social media. It is possible that the Indian leg spin bowler, who played for Team India in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, is possibly parting ways with his wife, Dhanashree Verma. Amid rampant speculations, the renowned Team India bowler recently posted a mysterious image that has piqued the fans' interest. The cricketer has put up a series of cryptic posts for a while, but his latest move has sparked intense buzz over social media.

Yuzvendra Chahal Intrigues Fans With New Instagram Story

Yuzvendra Chahal has been actively posting on social media lately, and the India cricketer has posted a picture on a social media platform that has the fans' attention. As the divorce speculations continue to soar, Chahal has posted a picture of himself over Instagram Stories. What's interesting is that it is a screenshot of a video call, and the India star is talking to someone. However, the person's face has been pixelated to keep it confidential.

Image: Screengrab from Instagram/@yuzi_chahal23

Chahal's social media activity has been constantly stirring the plot as he has been posting pictures of distinct quotes and posting his images. He recently shared a post on Instagram. With a series of pictures, Yuzvendra Chahal captioned the post with a striking message which read, "Real love is rare. Hi, my name is 'Rare'".

Chahal Speaks Out On the Divorce Rumours

As the divorce rumours continue to spread, Yuzvendra Chahal had put out a lengthy statement to address the rumours. Chahal has insisted to not get involved in the speculations as it is hurting his family. Notably, the recent Instagram story has came after Chahal's statement over social media.

"I am grateful to all my fans for their unwavering love and support without which, I wouldn't have come this far. But this journey is far from OVER!!! As there are still many incredible OVERS left to deliver for my country, my team, and for my fans!!! While I am proud to be a sportsman, I am also a Son, a Brother, and a Friend. I understand the curiosity surrounding recent events, particularly about my personal life. However, I have noticed certain social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true.

Image: Screengrab from Instagram/@yuzi_chahal23