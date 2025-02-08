'If Virat Is Fit': Zaheer Khan Predicts Big Change For IND vs ENG 2nd ODI If Kohli Returns, Expects KKR Star To Be Included

Team India has gained an unassailable 1-0 lead against England, thanks to Shubman Gill's dominant knock and Shreyas Iyer's sound comeback. The Men in Blue will now race to Cuttack for the 2nd ODI against England and aim for a win in the series. As the side prepared for the Champions Trophy, the selection of the Playing XI would be crucial as the bilateral series would give them some game-time ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy. Zaheer Khan predicts the Playing squad for the Cuttack ODI fixture and believes there could be one big change.

Zaheer Khan Expects One Huge Change For India In 2nd ODI At Cuttack

Former India cricketer Zaheer Khan expects one huge change in the Men in Blue's Playing XI. He said that the Indian squad is expected to stay the same as they had in Nagpur, but believes that star India batter Virat Kohli would be back if he is fit and available for action. Zaheer added that star KKR and Team India bowler Harshit Rana is also expected to be a part of the team despite his costly yet effective spell during his ODI debut.

"Keeping the next game in mind, if Virat is fit and available, he will come into the playing XI. That's the only change that I am seeing. I think they would want to finish the series and then look at making other changes. Shami playing is very important because he came back from injury, so game time is very important for him. I think Shami will play all three games. Harshit had a good debut, so I do not see that change either," Zaheer Khan said during an appearance on Cricbuzz.

India's Virat Kohli in conversation with debutant Harshit Rana ahead of the 1st ODI against England, at VCA stadium in Nagpur | Image: ANI Photo

Virat Kohli's Inclusion Could Cause A Position Enigma In Team India

The possible inclusion of Virat Kohli could pose a problem to the position of Yashasvi Jaiswal, as he could face some competition from Shreyas Iyer. The middle-order batter made a dominant comeback on the national side as he slammed his way into the selectors' eyes with his irresistible pull shots and run-scoring abilities.