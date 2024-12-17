Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI Live Streaming And Telecast: When And Where To Watch

ZIM vs AFG 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: At home, Zimbabwe get ready to host Afghanistan and the opening ODI takes place at the Harare Sports Club. Both sides are well-matched and hence a mouthwatering contest is on the cards. The two sides will also like to win the opening clash and take an early lead in the series.

ZIMBABWE VS AFGHANISTAN - ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW

When will the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st ODI be played?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan match will take place on Tuesday, December 17.

Where will the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st ODI be played?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan match will take place at the Harare Sports Club, Harare.

At what time will the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st ODI start?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan match will start at 1:00 PM IST.

For viewers in Zimbabwe, the match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM Local Time.

Where to watch the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st ODI live streaming in India?

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan match live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Where to watch Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 1st ODI live telecast in India?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available for the ZIM vs AFG match in India.

ZIM VS AFG SQUADS

Zimbabwe Squad: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Dion Myers, Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Victor Nyauchi, Wellington Masakadza, Trevor Gwandu, Joylord Gumbie, Ben Curran, Newman Nyamhuri