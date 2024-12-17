PCB-BCCI Deadlock? Possible Reason For Delay by ICC in Announcement of CT 25 Schedule

The much-awaited ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule was reportedly supposed to be out on Monday (December 16) but that did not happen increasing the suspense around it. The apex body of cricket is already running behind time when it comes to announcing the schedule. A week back multiple reports claimed that an agreement has been reached between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) that India will play it's matches in Dubai during the Champions Trophy - but there is nothing official to this. The PCB has reportedly also told the ICC that for it to accept the hybrid model, it not only has asked for monetary compensation but also ensure that its teams (men and women) won’t play in any tournament in India at least till 2027.

POSSIBLE REASON FOR DELAY IN CT SCHEDULE ANNOUNCEMENT

So is it a case that the BCCI has not agreed to allow PCB to play it's matches in another country if India is hosting an ICC event? That could be a possibility because all along Mohsin Naqvi was reluctant about the ‘hybrid’ model in the first place and now his counter to it has put the Indian board in a dilemma because there is a lot of revenue involved. The Indian board is bound to have a problem here in case Pakistan reaches the knockout stages in any of the ICC events hosted by India. The BCCI would always want the semis or the final to happen in the country.

What's Jay Shah Upto?

It is no secret that newly-appointed ICC chairman Jay Shah was in Brisbane last week to attend the 2032 Olympics meet with the organisers and it is believed that he had virtual meetings with PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi - then what is causing the delay?

PCB GET ZERO COMPENSATION

As of now, no compensation will be given to the PCB for accepting hybrid model.