Ajax FC vs Union Saint-Gilloise LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Europa League Live In India, USA, UK and AUS?

Ajax FC and Union Saint-Gilloise will be meeting today in their Europa League match as Ajax will be hoping to make easy work of the Belgian side. Ajax and Union Saint-Gilloise finished outside the top 8 in the Europa League standings which resulted in them playing playoff matches. Ajax will be hoping to get the win tonight in the first leg of the playoff match and are favourites to do so.

When will the Ajax FC vs Union Saint-Gilloise Europa League match take place?

The Ajax FC vs Union Saint-Gilloise Europa League match will take place on Friday, February 14 2025.

Where will the Ajax FC vs Union Saint-Gilloise Europa League match take place?

The Ajax FC vs Union Saint-Gilloise Europa League match will take place at King Baudouin Stadium in Belgium.

At what time Ajax FC vs Union Saint-Gilloise Europa League match take place?

The Ajax FC vs Union Saint-Gilloise Europa League match will begin on 1:30 AM IST.

How to watch the Ajax FC vs Union Saint-Gilloise Live Telecast of Europa League match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Europa League live on the Sony Sports network.

How to watch Ajax FC vs Union Saint-Gilloise Live Streaming of Europa League match in India?

Football fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Europa League on Sony LIV.

How to watch Ajax FC vs Union Saint-Gilloise Live Streaming of Europa League match in the USA?

Soccer fans can watch every single Europa League game—including Ajax FC vs Union Saint-Gilloise—on the Paramount Plus streaming service in the US.

How to watch Ajax FC vs Union Saint-Gilloise Live Streaming of the Europa League match in the UK?

TNT Sports, formerly BT Sport - has the exclusive rights to show every single match of the Europa league on TV and online.

How to watch Ajax FC vs Union Saint-Gilloise Live Streaming of the Europa League match in Australia?