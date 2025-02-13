Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 14:11 IST, February 13th 2025

Ajax FC vs Union Saint-Gilloise LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Europa League Live In India, USA, UK and AUS?

Here are all of the live streaming details for the Europa League match between Ajax FC and Union Saint-Gilloise.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Ajax football team applaud fans | Image: AP

Ajax FC and Union Saint-Gilloise will be meeting today in their Europa League match as Ajax will be hoping to make easy work of the Belgian side. Ajax and Union Saint-Gilloise finished outside the top 8 in the Europa League standings which resulted in them playing playoff matches. Ajax will be hoping to get the win tonight in the first leg of the playoff match and are favourites to do so.

When will the Ajax FC vs Union Saint-Gilloise Europa League match take place?

The Ajax FC vs Union Saint-Gilloise Europa League match will take place on Friday, February 14 2025.

Where will the Ajax FC vs Union Saint-Gilloise Europa League match take place?

The Ajax FC vs Union Saint-Gilloise Europa League match will take place at King Baudouin Stadium in Belgium.

Read More: Xavi Simons Joins RB Leipzig From PSG On Permanent Deal

At what time Ajax FC vs Union Saint-Gilloise Europa League match take place? 

The Ajax FC vs Union Saint-Gilloise Europa League match will begin on 1:30 AM IST.

How to watch the Ajax FC vs Union Saint-Gilloise Live Telecast of Europa League match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Europa League live on the Sony Sports network.

How to watch Ajax FC vs Union Saint-Gilloise Live Streaming of Europa League match in India?

Football fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Europa League on Sony LIV. 

Read More: Al-Hilal Unbothered As Neymar Leaves Saudi To Join Boyhood Club Santos

How to watch Ajax FC vs Union Saint-Gilloise Live Streaming of Europa League match in the USA?

Soccer fans can watch every single Europa League game—including Ajax FC vs Union Saint-Gilloise—on the Paramount Plus streaming service in the US.

How to watch Ajax FC vs Union Saint-Gilloise Live Streaming of the Europa League match in the UK?

TNT Sports, formerly BT Sport - has the exclusive rights to show every single match of the Europa league on TV and online.

How to watch Ajax FC vs Union Saint-Gilloise Live Streaming of the Europa League match in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch the Europa League match on Stan Sport.

Updated 14:11 IST, February 13th 2025

Recommended

Anthony Mackie's Captain America Brave New World Early Reviews Are Here!
Entertainment News
LIVE: PM Modi Meets Indian-Origin US Intel Chief Tulsi Gabbard
India News
JPC Report on Waqf Bill Tabled in Rajya Sabha Amid Ruckus
India News
Man Who Saved Rishabh Pant’s Life Attempts Suicide With Girlfriend
India News
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Thursday Result OUT- Check Lucky Winners
Utility News
New FASTag Rules Effective from February 17- Check Details
Utility News
Meet Samay, Comedian Flourishing Between Kashmir Jokes And Chess Streams
Entertainment News
National Women’s Day 2025: Why Is This Day Celebrated On 13 February?
Lifestyle News
Sanam Teri Kasam Becomes 2nd Highest-Grossing Re-Release Movie
Entertainment News
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Announce Rajat Patidar New RCB Captain
SportFit
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: