Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 20:03 IST, January 31st 2025

Al Hilal vs Al-Akhdoud LIVE Streaming: How Will Al Hilal Fare Without Star Player Neymar Jr?

Here are all of the live streaming details for the Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal and Al-Akhdoud.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Neymar in action for Al Hilal. | Image: AP

Al Hilal and Al-Akhdoud will be facing off in their Saudi Pro League match. This will be the first match for Al Hilal ever since their star player Neymar decided to leave for his boyhood club Santos FC. Neymar's time at Al Hilal was disappointing to say the least as he only played seven games for the club and only one goal. Despite all of this Al Hilal currently sit at the top of the table in the Saudi Pro League. 

Where will Al Hilal vs Al-Akhdoud Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal and Al-Akhdoud will be played at the Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia.

When will Al Hilal vs Al-Akhdoud Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal and Al-Akhdoud will be played on Friday, 31st January at 8:45 PM IST. 

Read More: Odisha FC Finally Get ISL Win As They Defeat Jamshedpur FC 2-1 At Home

How to watch live broadcast of Al Hilal vs Al-Akhdoud Saudi Pro League match in India?

The live broadcast of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal and Al-Akhdoud will not be available in India.

How to watch live streaming Al Hilal vs Al-Akhdoud Saudi Pro League match in India?

The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal and Al-Akhdoud will not be available in India.

How to watch Al Hilal vs Al-Akhdoud Saudi Pro League match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal and Al-Akhdoud live on Fubo. 

Read More: Brentford scores inside the first minute for third straight EPL game

How to watch Al Hilal vs Al-AkhdoudSaudi Pro League match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal and Al-Akhdoud live on DAZN.

How to watch Al Hilal vs Al-AkhdoudSaudi Pro League match in Australia?

Fans in Australia can not watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal and Al-Akhdoud in Australia.

Updated 20:03 IST, January 31st 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: