Belgium Football Federation Fire Manager Domenico Tedesco After Disappointing Performances In Euros And Nations League

The Belgium national team have fired their manager Domenico Tedesco after a short tenure at the position. He was fired after he was unable to revive the national team to the European football heavyweights they are considered as. According to the Belgian Federation, Tedesco was fired after disappointing performances by Belgium in the 2024 Euros and and the round of 16 loss to France in the UEFA Nations League. Despite having several big names of the footballing world such as Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Leandro Trossad, Tedesco failed to have any impact with the national team.

He also ruined relations with star goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois during his time at the helm of the Belgium team which pushed the goalkeeper away from the national team until he was the head coach.

Belgium Fire National Team Manager Domenico Tedesco

Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco has been fired after he failed to revive the national team during this relatively short tenure, the Belgian soccer federation said Friday.

The German-Italian manager was hired in Feb. 2023 with the goal of rebooting the Red Devils after a disappointing end of the Roberto Martínez era at the World Cup.

The Belgian federation said that its decision to let Tedesco go came after further disappointing performances at both the 2024 European Championships, when it lost to France in round-of-16, and the Nations League.

He was also undermined by his handling of world-class goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who left the team in a huff just before Euro 2024 for not being named team captain.

Tedesco had previously coached at clubs Schalke, Spartak Moscow and Leipzig.

The federation said it was looking for a replacement.