Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 18:30 IST, January 20th 2025

'Would Have Been Impossible': Champions League Returns With Struggling PSG and Manchester City Facing Off

The Champions League returns for the first time this month as struggling sides Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain face off.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Man City's Erling Haaland and PSG Players | Image: AP

This is the first season of the UEFA Champions League adopting it's new format and it has already caused a lot of surprises for everyone. Several of the big names in world football are being seen struggling whereas several smaller teams have risen in the standings. Real Madrid, the most decorated club in the history of the competition are currently struggling and are down in 20th place. Same is the case with heavyweights Paris Saint Germain and Manchester City who are down in 25th and 22nd in the standings of the competition. 

Struggling Man City And PSG Get Ready To Face Off 

The first Champions League games to be played in January include one with shocking possible consequences in an unpredictable debut season for the 36-team format.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester City on Wednesday is a clash of super-wealthy state-backed teams currently a barely believable 25th and 22nd in the standings.

If the 2020 beaten finalist and 2023 champion play to a draw at Parc des Princes, both could start the 18-game final round on Jan. 29 outside the top-24 places that qualify for the knockout stage.

The new format that replaced the traditional groups — now with eight games instead of six, facing eight different opponents, and two in January — is unknown territory even for UEFA, whose preseason prediction that eight points should ensure advancing likely will fall short. 

Read More: Manchester United Lose 3-1 To Brighton In Premier League Match

However, few imagined what would play out in the first six rounds.

Man City and PSG have struggled, Real Madrid has lost half its games in 20th place despite adding Kylian Mbappé to a title-winning team, and lowest-ranked debutant Brest has cruised to four wins and seventh in the standings, just ahead of Lille. 

Read More: Barcelona Walk Away With A Single Point After 1-1 Draw Against Getafe

“It would have been impossible to list these eight clubs as being in the top eight positions,” Giorgio Marchetti, the UEFA deputy general secretary, told The Associated Press in a recent interview. “There is a lot of new fresh air.”

“I think the format has an impact,” Marchetti said, pointing to comments by Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi that it is more difficult to prepare for eight different opponents instead of three. “It is more of a challenge.” 

(With AP Inputs)

Updated 18:36 IST, January 20th 2025

Manchester City PSG

Recommended

My Films Work The Best There: Kangana Reacts To Emergency Ban In Punjab
Entertainment News
Trump 2.0 LIVE: Thrilling New Era Awaits With Oath Ceremony
World News
Mumbai Announce Ranji Trophy Squad, Name Rohit And Jaiswal In XI
SportFit
'Judgement Apt': Congress Welcomes RG Kar Verdict | LIVE
India News
Saif Stabbing Case Live Updates: Cops To Record Actor's Statement Today?
Entertainment News
Is Priyanka Chopra Heading to Maha Kumbh? Here's What Viral Video Claims
Entertainment News
Muslim Man Converts To Hinduism To Marry Girlfriend Of 10 Years
India News
Protests Erupt Over Life Sentence To Sanjoy Roy in RG Kar Rape Case
India News
Big Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Leak Reveals Full Specifications
Tech News
The Shadow's Edge 1st Look: SEVENTEEN's Junhui Teams Up With Jackie Chan
Entertainment News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: