Chelsea Running Riot As They Sit At Top Of UEFA Conference League With Game In Hand

Chelsea have been giving some amazing performances this season in all of the competitions that they are a part of and have been performing consistently. Chelsea are currently sitting in second in the English Premier League and are at the top of the UEFA Conference League table. Chelsea travelled to Kazakhstan as they defeated Astana by a score of 3-1 to take their points tally to 15 at the top of the Conference League and still have a game in hand.

Chelsea Running Riot In Conference League With Undefeated Run

A youthful Chelsea lineup made the most of a long trip to Kazakhstan by beating Astana 3-1 to stay perfect in the UEFA Conference League.

Marc Guiu struck twice within five minutes early in the first half. The 18-year-old forward opened the scoring on a solo effort in the 14th and added his second after meeting a cross from Pedro Neto from the right in freezing conditions in the city of Almaty.

Guiu, who joined Chelsea from Barcelona this summer, has scored three in the competition.

Chelsea Fielding Young Squad In Conference League As They Look To End Group Stage Unbeated

Renato Veiga, who is 21, headed home the third before Marin Tomasov scored for the hosts late in the first half.

Neto was the only player to remain from the squad that beat Tottenham 4-3 on Sunday to move to second in the Premier League.

Read More: Man United Star Hojlund Scores Brace As Red Devils Beat Viktoria Plzen

Chelsea has 15 points atop the standings of third-tier competition with one more game to play in the league phase.

Fiorentina crushed LASK 7-0 and Legia Warsaw lost 2-1 at home to Lugano. Swedish team Djurgarden beat Vikingur 2-1 in Iceland.

Chelsea next play Brentford in the English Premier League as they try to cut the gap to Liverpool.