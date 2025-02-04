Union Budget 2025 in association with

Published 23:33 IST, February 4th 2025

Chelsea Signs Teenage Midfielder Mathis Amougou From Saint-Etienne

Chelsea confirmed the signing of 19-year-old midfielder Mathis Amougou from Saint-Etienne on Tuesday.Amougou, who made 17 top-flight appearances for the French club, signed an eight-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

Mathis Amougou | Image: AP

Chelsea confirmed the signing of 19-year-old midfielder Mathis Amougou from Saint-Etienne on Tuesday.

Amougou, who made 17 top-flight appearances for the French club, signed an eight-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

“It’s an honor for me to sign for such a big club like Chelsea. They believe in young players and the process they have in place to develop us is fantastic,” he said in the Premier League club's announcement.

 

