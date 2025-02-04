Published 23:33 IST, February 4th 2025
Chelsea Signs Teenage Midfielder Mathis Amougou From Saint-Etienne
Chelsea confirmed the signing of 19-year-old midfielder Mathis Amougou from Saint-Etienne on Tuesday.Amougou, who made 17 top-flight appearances for the French club, signed an eight-year contract at Stamford Bridge.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Mathis Amougou | Image: AP
Chelsea confirmed the signing of 19-year-old midfielder Mathis Amougou from Saint-Etienne on Tuesday.
Amougou, who made 17 top-flight appearances for the French club, signed an eight-year contract at Stamford Bridge.
“It’s an honor for me to sign for such a big club like Chelsea. They believe in young players and the process they have in place to develop us is fantastic,” he said in the Premier League club's announcement.
Updated 23:33 IST, February 4th 2025