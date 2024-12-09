Chelsea-Tottenham Match Gets Wild Ending As Blues Come In From Behind To Beat Spurs 4-3

Chelsea and Tottenham went at it in their Premier League game as the two sides gave it their all to try and grab the win to take home the three points in their Premier League match. Tottenham opened the scoring early on in the match as they put two goals past Chelsea due to Marc Cucurella slipping. Chelsea came in from behind to take the lead against Tottenham. The game eventually ended 4-3 in Chelsea's favour. Son's injury time goal was to no avail as Chelsea still held onto a one goal lead.

Chelsea Beat Tottenham 4-3 In Wild Premier League Match

In a wild London derby, Chelsea conceded twice in the opening 11 minutes before recovering brilliantly for a 4-3 win at Tottenham to move four points behind Liverpool on Sunday. Cole Palmer sealed the comeback with an impudent “Panenka” penalty — one of his two converted spot kicks in the match.

Liverpool, the league leader, was inactive this round after a storm forced the postponement of the Merseyside derby against Everton on Saturday. It gave Chelsea and Arsenal, Liverpool’s closest challengers, an opportunity to apply some pressure.

Chelsea did so. Arsenal couldn’t, however, after only drawing 1-1 with Fulham, despite adding to its lengthy list of goals from corners.

Maresca has been insisting Chelsea’s youthful squad shouldn’t be considered a contender to win the league this season. His players are too young and inexperienced, he maintains.

Few will accept that now.

Chelsea Finally Have Balanced Squad After Massive Spending Spree

After an unprecedented spending spree on players of over $1.3 billion over the last five transfer windows, Chelsea finally has a consistent team — led by Palmer on the field and with impressive direction from Maresca off it.

The Blues’ only losses in the league have been to Manchester City — in the opening round, way before the champion’s recent meltdown — and Liverpool. They’ve won their last four league games, scoring 14 goals in the process.

Still, Chelsea’s players were towing Maresca’s line.

“We still have so much to improve on,” Chelsea defender Levi Colwill said. “Like the gaffer (boss) said, when we are ready to push for a title we won’t be 2-0 down in the first 10 (minutes). That’s the levels and that’s what we’re going to keep working on.”