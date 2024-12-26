Chelsea vs Fulham LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live In India, US, UK and Australia?

Second placed Chelsea will be taking on Fulham in their Premier League match as Chelsea try to chase Liverpool on top of the Premier League table. Chelsea are in excellent form in all of the competitions they are playing and same can be said for their form in the Premier League. Fulham are currently in the middle of the Premier League table and will be hoping to get into the contention for the UEFA Europa League. Chelsea head into the match as favorites and will be looking to close down the gap to Liverpool.

Where will Chelsea vs Fulham Premier League 2024-25 match be played?

The Premier League 2024-25 match between Tottenham and Chelsea will be played at the Stamford Bridge Stadium.

When will Chelsea vs Fulham Premier League 2024-25 match be played?

The Premier League 2024-25 match between Tottenham and Chelsea will be played on Thursday, December 26th at 8:30PM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of Chelsea vs Fulham Premier League 2024-25 match in India?

The live broadcast of the Premier League 2024-25 match between Tottenham and Chelsea will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch Chelsea vs Fulham Live Streaming of Premier League 2024-25 match in India?

The live streaming of the Premier League 2024-25 match between Tottenham and Chelsea will be available on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

How to watch Chelsea vs Fulham Live Streaming of Premier League 2024-25 match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the Premier League 2024-25 match between Tottenham and Chelsea live on NBC, Peacock and USA Network.

How to watch Chelsea vs Fulham Live Streaming of Premier League 2024-25 match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Premier League 2024-25 match between Tottenham and Chelsea live on SkySports and SkyGo app.

How to watch Chelsea vs Fulham Live Streaming of Premier League 2024-25 match in Australia?