Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 23:07 IST, November 29th 2024

Coach Luis Enrique Feels 'Super Confident' Despite PSG's UEFA Champions League Struggles

PSG, which placed 25th out of 36 teams and advanced to the semifinals the previous season, is currently in the elimination zone. It lost to Bayern Munich 1-0 on the road on Tuesday, its third loss in five games.

Luis Enrique reacts during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between FC Bayern and Paris Saint Germain, at the Allianz Arena in Munich | Image: AP Photo

Coach Luis Enrique is “super confident” Paris Saint-Germain is on the right track, even though the Champions League table suggests the team is going backward.

A semifinalist last season, PSG is in the elimination zone in 25th place out of 36 sides. Tuesday's 1-0 defeat away to Bayern Munich was its third in five games. There are struggles in goal while up front it has mustered a measly three goals as Enrique continues to play without a recognised center forward.

“I'm super confident. The position in the Champions League table is not deserved, we should have nine points,” Enrique said Friday ahead of Saturday's French league game against Nantes. “We can improve in every area, but I'm very optimistic.”

Still, the former Spain and Barcelona coach hinted at changes to come.

“All the defeats and all the games provide a coach with much information. Accumulating all of this will have an impact on my decisions,” he said, without explaining what needs changing.

“I could (say) but this would break the pact I have with my players. Dirty linen should be washed in private.”

In a rare admission, Enrique accepted he had “probably” made some wrong decisions.

“But I have to make my decisions before the matches,” he said. “It's too easy to wait for the rain in order to say it's raining.”

The immediate decisions facing Enrique are whether to stick with error-prone goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and how to reinvigorate misfiring forward Randal Kolo Muani.

The France international Kolo Muani became the third most expensive signing in the club’s history when he joined from Eintracht Frankfurt for 95 million euros ($100 million) last season.

Only Neymar and Kylian Mbappé — who joined for a combined 402 million euros ($424 million) in 2017 — have cost more.

But Kolo Muani has scored just 11 goals in 53 games and lost his starting place in the side.

Portugal's Gonçalo Ramos could be reinstated at center forward against Nantes after fully recovering from the left ankle surgery he had in late August.

Updated 23:07 IST, November 29th 2024

Recommended

We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.