Cristiano Ronaldo Strikes Again! Scores Important Penalty In Al Nassr's 3-1 Win Over Al-Okhdood

Age does not seem to get to Portuguese star and one of the ‘GOATs' Cristiano Ronaldo as he continues to add to his tally of the player with the most goals scored. Ronaldo's Al Nassr took on Al-Okhdood in their Saudi Pro League match and came out on the winning side. Cristiano Ronaldo scored an important penalty in the 42nd minute along with Sadio Mane scoring a brace as Al Nassr took home the 3-1 win and the 3 points as they look to chase down Al Hilal and Al Ittihad who are currently above them.

With the goal against Al-Okhdood, Ronaldo's goal tally went up to 917 goals as he further pulls away at the top of the highest scoring list.

Ronaldo Scores 11th Goal Of The Season Against Al-Okhdood

After Saviour Godwin gave Okhdood an early lead, former Liverpool star Sadio Mane leveled after 29 minutes.

Mane Scores Brace In 3-1 Win

Ronaldo, who signed for Al-Nassr two years ago, put the Riyadh club ahead from the penalty spot three minutes before the break.

The 39-year-old Portugal star was top scorer last season and is now one goal behind Aleksandar Mitrovic of Al-Hilal in the current rankings.

Mane added his second in the 88th minute as Al-Nassr moved into third in the standings, six points behind Al-Hilal and eight behind leader Al-Ittihad.

