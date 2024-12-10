Search icon
Published 18:06 IST, December 10th 2024

Dortmund's Injuries Pile Up Ahead Of Barcelona Game As Defender Niklas Süle Ruled Out For Months

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Borussia Dortmund | Image: AP

Borussia Dortmund will have a heavily depleted squad for its Champions League game against Barcelona after defender Niklas Süle was ruled out for “a few months” with an injury.

Ahead of Wednesday's game in Germany, Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin said Tuesday that Süle joins an injury list including fellow defender Waldemar Anton and attacking midfielder Julian Brandt, while forwards Maximilian Beier and Karim Adeyemi are both doubtful.

Sahin didn't specify exactly how Süle was injured but indicated it was a repeat of the ankle problem which caused him to miss much of October and November. That could mean captain Emre Can, usually a midfielder, drops back into defense alongside Nico Schlotterbeck against Barcelona.

Adeyemi hasn't played in more than two months since he scored a hat trick against Celtic in the Champions League on Oct. 1 and picked up a muscle injury. Sahin said Adeyemi was on his way back to fitness but “we just have to weigh up whether it makes sense to throw him in after such a long time.” 

Barcelona is third and last season's Champions League runner-up Dortmund fourth in the 36-team standings on 12 points apiece. 

Updated 18:06 IST, December 10th 2024

