Published 16:55 IST, February 2nd 2025

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live In India, USA, UK and Australia?

Here are all of the live streaming details for the ISL match between Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
FC Goa player Armando Sadiku celebrates. | Image: ISL

Two of the top teams in the Indian Super League will face off today as FC Goa take on Jamshedpur FC. Both of these teams are in excellent form and are in the top three in the ISL standings. FC Goa is currently in second whereas Jamshedpur FC are in third. Both teams will be looking to get the win tonight as they try and cut down Mohun Bagan's lead at the top of the table. 

Where will FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex. 

When will FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC will be played on Sunday, February 2nd at 7:30 PM IST. 

How to watch live broadcast of FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live broadcast of the ISL 2024-25 match between FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC will be available on Sports 18 in India.

How to watch live streaming FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live streaming of the ISL 2024-25 match between FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC will be available on Jio Cinema in India. 

How to watch FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024-25 match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC live on OneFootball.

How to watch FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024-25 match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC live on OneFootball.

How to watch FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2024-25 match in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC live on OneFootball.

