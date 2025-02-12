FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live In India, USA, UK and AUS?

Two strong teams of the ISL will be facing off today as FC Goa will travel to Mumbai to take on the Mumbai City FC. The match will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena as the ISL table starts to heat up. FC Goa hold a strong position in the ISL table as they are currently second in the ISL with 36 points. Mumbai City FC are within touching distance of the top four in the ISL table as they are in fifth and are equal on points with fourth placed Bengaluru FC. If Mumbai City win tonight, their total points will go to 34 and it will take them to third on the table.

Where will FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC will be played at Mumbai Football Arena.

When will FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC will be played on Wednesday, 12th February at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live broadcast of the ISL 2024-25 match between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC will be available on Sports 18 in India.

How to watch live streaming FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live streaming of the ISL 2024-25 match between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC will be available on Jio Cinema in India.

How to watch FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2024-25 match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC live on OneFootball.

How to watch FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2024-25 match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC live on OneFootball.

How to watch FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2024-25 match in Australia?