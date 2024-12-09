'We Managed To Come Back': Griezmann Scores BRACE As Atletico Madrid Get Ninth Straight Win

It was another wonderful night for Atletico Madrid as they defeated Sevilla thanks to a brace by French superstar Antoine Griezmann. With the win against Sevilla, Atletico Madrid now have nine straight wins which puts them in close contention for the top spot in the La Liga table. Atletico Madrid are currently in third in the La Liga table with 35 points and are three points behind Barcelona who are at the top of the table. Atletico also have a game in hand and with a win they can go equal on points with Barcelona.

Griezmann Scores Brace As Atletico Beat Sevilla 4-3

Atletico Madrid conceded three goals in a Spanish league game for the first time this season but still managed to beat Sevilla 4-3 on Sunday with Antoine Griezmann’s double helping to make it nine wins in a row in all competitions for Diego Simeone’s in-form side.

Third-place Madrid restored its three-point lead over fourth-place Athletic Bilbao, which beat Villarreal earlier Sunday.

Rodrigo De Paul gave Atletico the perfect start when he lashed home a stunning opener in the 10th minute.

However, goals from Dodi Lukébakio, Isaac Romero and Juanlu Sanchez put Sevilla 3-1 up early in the second half and Atletico, without the vocal support of some home fans in a dispute over tickets, seemed lost in an unusually quiet at Metropolitano Stadium.

Second Half Performances Get Atletico The Win

Simeone’s side, though, is known for its resilience and it was not long before the fightback began.

Griezmann reduced the deficit in the 62nd minute and 17 minutes later, after Simeone made five substitutions in a quarter of an hour, Samuel Lino got the equalizer with a low shot from 30 yards.

Griezmann himself got the winner in stoppage time to consolidate Atletico’s third place.

The Madrid club now has 35 points, one behind city rival Real and three behind league leader Barcelona.

“We struggled to get into the game,” Griezmann said. “We missed the support of the fans behind the goal. But in the end we managed to come back.”