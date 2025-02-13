Harry Kane Stars As Bayern Munich Defeat Celtic 2-1 In First Leg Of Their Champions League Playoff Match

Bayern Munich missed out on a top 8 spot in the UEFA Champions League group stages which would have meant a direct berth into the Round of 16. Now they are locked in a two legged playoff match against Celtic with the loser going home from the tournament. Bayern Munich drew first blood against Celtic as they defeated them 2-1 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff match. The star of the match was striker Harry Kane who provided Bayern with the second goal that was needed to win the match.

Bayern Munich Defeat Celtic 2-1 In Playoff First Leg

For the first leg of their Champions League playoff match, Bayern Munich travelled to Scotland to take on Celtic at the Celtic Park Stadium. The German giants got a good start to the game and their first goal came towards the final minutes of the first half when Michael Olise scored in the 45th minute to give Bayern Munich the lead heading into the halftime break.

In the second half, it was Harry Kane who doubled it for Bayern Munich. Harry Kane made a superb strike to get his goal and take the score line to 2-0. It was in the 79th minute that Celtic opened their goal scoring account thanks to Daizen Maeda. These were the only goals scored during the match as the match ended 2-1 with Bayern Munich leaving with the win.

Vincent Kompany Understands Importance Of Celtic Win

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany stated that he understood the importance of getting a win away from home especially in a place like Celtic where the fans generally don't see their team losing.

“The (Celtic) fans haven’t seen many losses here, especially in Europe, so we appreciate the importance of the game and the victory,” said Vincent Kompany after the win.