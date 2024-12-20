I-League 2024-25: SC Bengaluru, Namdhari FC Play Goalless Draw

SC Bengaluru and Namdhari FC played out a goalless draw at the Bangalore Football Stadium in Round 6 of the I-League 2024-25 here on Thursday.

The shared points left SC Bengaluru rooted to the bottom of the table, while Namdhari, playing their first away match, registered their second successive clean sheet of the season.

Despite the gap between the sides on the I-League table, it was the hosts who were thoroughly dominant right from the start of the game.

As a team they have scored more goals than Namdhari, even if they were wildly profligate in front of it here.

In the first half, the best chance fell to Thomyo Shimray in the 11th minute after a horrible error from goalkeeper Jaspreet Singh.

The Namdhari shot-stopper spilt a routine cross into the six-yard area, and Shimray, after having done the hard work of jostling for the ball and position, shot high.

Inter Kashi defeat Sreenidi Deccan 3-1

In another match, Inter Kashi struck two second-half goals from Mario Barco (47th and 59th penalty) to rally past Sreenidi Deccan 3-1.

Joni Kauko completed Inter Kashi's dominance with a stoppage-time goal (90+5th).

Deccan drew the first blood through David Munoz in the 33rd minute.