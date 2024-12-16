Injury Concern For Manchester United As Star Midfielder Mason Mount Gets Injured Against Man City

It was a hard fought and stunning victory for Manchester United against arch-rivals Manchester City in the Manchester Derby as Ruben Amorim's team made a stunning late comeback to take home the 2-1 win in their Premier League game. Man City took the lead against United but it was of no use as late goals from Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo managed to secure the win for Manchester United.

Despite the win, there was a bit of a dark cloud as Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount got injured early on in the game.

Mason Mount Injured Against Man City

Mason Mount was consoled by his Manchester United teammates after sustaining a latest injury setback on Sunday.

The midfielder was substituted after only 14 minutes of the Premier League game against Manchester City after signalling to United’s bench that he could not play on.

Read More: Pep Guardiola Makes SHOCKING Admission Following Manchester Derby Loss

Mount dropped to the field at the Etihad Stadium and received treatment from a member of United’s medical team, but had already indicated that a change needed to be made.

Mason Mount Fighting Injury Troubles Since Start Of Season

He was replaced by Kobbie Mainoo and, as he walked to the sideline, Mount was consoled by teammates including captain Bruno Fernandes and Rasmus Hojlund. It was not immediately clear what the injury was.

Mount has endured an injury-disrupted time at United since joining from Chelsea last year and has been restricted to just eight Premier League starts since the beginning of last season.

United won 2-1 after late goals from Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo.

With the loss against Manchester United, Manchester City now sit in fifth position in the Premier League table as they try to get through an extremely bad run of form.