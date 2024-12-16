Problems Continue For Barcelona As Flick's Team Lose 1-0 To Fifteenth Placed Leganes In La Liga

FC Barcelona after having an amazing start of the season are now dropping points left and right and their spot at the top of the table is in serious threat now with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid looming. Barcelona dropped even more points on Sunday as they lost 1-0 to fifteenth placed Leganes in their La Liga encounter. Leganes scored an early goal against Barcelona in the fourth minute and that was it as Barcelona failed to score and Leganes walked away with the three points.

Barcelona Lose 1-0 To Leganes In La Liga Match, Miss Out On Valuable Points

Barcelona stayed top of the Spanish league despite a shock 1-0 home defeat on Sunday to lowly Leganes, a team that had not won away all season.

Atletico Madrid beat Getafe 1-0 to leapfrog city rival Real Madrid and go second. Both Barcelona and Atletico have 38 points but Barcelona has a better goal difference.

Leganes went ahead with Sergio González’s header after four minutes and spent most of the match defending its lead.

Leganes keeper Marko Dmitrović was superb, especially in the first half, and Barcelona’s front players were so ineffectual that coach Hansi Flick withdrew Robert Lewandowski, Dani Olmo and Lamine Yamal in the final quarter.

Barcelona Attackers Ineffectual Against Leganes In 1-0 Loss

His changes, however, had little effect and Leganes, promoted from the second tier in May, celebrated a win that lifts it into 15th, four points clear of the relegation zone.

“Taking the lead so early against teams like this is dangerous because they have so much potential,” said Leganes defender Jorge Saenz. “We were able to defend together and keep them away from our area. Dmitrovic made three saves that were life-saving for us.”

“It’s only three points, but for us they’re like gold. Things were getting tight and this gives us a little breathing room.”