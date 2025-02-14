Inter Miami vs Orlando City Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Lionel Messi Live In India?

Inter Miami will take on Orlando City in a club friendly match at the Raymond James Stadium. This will be the last warm-up match for Lionel Messi's team before the start of the MLS regular season.

Will Lionel Messi play for Inter Miami against Orlando City?

Lionel Messi registered his name on the scoresheet when Inter Miami blanked Honduran side Club Olimpia Deportivo 5-0 in a friendly match. The Argentine has been in good form and is expected to lead the line alongside Luis Suarez. Inter Miami won the MLS Supporters Shield last year and will also seek to replicate their form this term.

Inter Miami vs Orlando City Club Friendly Live Streaming

Where will the Inter Miami vs Orlando City club-friendly match be played?

The club-friendly match between Inter Miami and Orlando City will be played at Raymond James Stadium.

When will the Inter Miami vs Orlando City club-friendly match be played?

The club-friendly match between Inter Miami and Orlando City will be played on February 15, Saturday at 6:00 AM IST in India.

How to watch the live broadcast of the Inter Miami vs Orlando City club-friendly match in India?

Unfortunately, there won't be any live broadcast for the club-friendly match between Inter Miami and Orlando City.

How to watch the live streaming of Inter Miami vs Orlando City club-friendly match in India?

The live streaming of the club-friendly match between Inter Miami and Orlando City will be available on the Apple TV. Those who have an MLS Season Pass will be able to enjoy the match live.

How to watch the Live Streaming of the Inter Miami vs Orlando City club-friendly match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the Inter Miami vs Orlando City club-friendly match live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.

How to watch the Live Streaming of the Inter Miami vs Orlando City club-friendly match in the UK?