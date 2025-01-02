Search icon
Published 14:26 IST, January 2nd 2025

Inter Milan vs Atalanta Live Streaming: How To Watch Supercoppa Italiana Live In IND, US, UK and AUS?

Here are all of the live streaming details for the Supercoppa Italiana match between Inter Milan and Atalanta.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Inter Milan | Image: AP

Inter Milan and Atalanta will be going against each other in the semi-finals of the Supercoppa Italiana. Atalanta are currently on top of the Serie A table with 41 points to their name. As for Inter Milan, they are only a point behind Atalanta in the table. Both teams are strong competitors and will be giving their all in the match.

Where will the Inter Milan vs Atalanta Supercoppa Italiana match take place?

The Supercoppa Italiana match between Inter Milan vs Atalanta will take place at Al-Awwal Park in Saudi Arabia.

When will the Inter Milan Milan vs Atalanta Supercoppa Italiana match take place?

Inter Milan vs Atalanta Supercoppa Italiana game will be held on 3rd January 2024.  

At what time Inter Milan vs Atalanta Supercoppa Italiana match will take place?

Inter Milan vs Atalanta Supercoppa Italiana game will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the Inter Milan vs Atalanta Supercoppa Italiana match in India?

The Inter Milan vs Atalanta Supercoppa Italiana match will not telecast in India. 

How to watch Inter Milan vs Atalanta Live Streaming of Supercoppa Italiana match in India?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of The Supercoppa Italiana match between Atalanta and Inter Milan Milan via FanCode.

How to watch Inter Milan vs Atalanta Live Streaming of Supercoppa Italiana match  in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the live streaming of the Inter Milan vs Atalanta match on TNT Sports.

How to Inter Milan vs Atalanta Live Streaming of Supercoppa Italiana match in the US?

The live telecast of the match will be made available via Paramount+.

Updated 14:26 IST, January 2nd 2025

