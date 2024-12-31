'We Have Been Competing': Ipswich Town Defeat In-Form Chelsea 2-0 In Premier League Match

Ipswich Town in a shocking result defeated an in form Chelsea in their English Premier League game. Chelsea who are in contention for the Premier League title had a serious blow delivered to their chase of Liverpool at the top of the table. Ipswich Town scored two goals past Chelsea to take the three points from the game. The win also gave a boost to Ipswich Town's relegation battle.

Chelsea Lose 2-0 To Ipswich Town In Premier League Match

Chelsea started the day with the best away record in the league after leader Liverpool but it was trailing at Portman Road after just 12 minutes thanks to a mistake from goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen.

The Scandinavian replaced Robert Sanchez in the Chelsea goal but he was adjudged to have fouled Liam Delap in the box and Delap got up to convert the penalty with aplomb.

Chelsea pushed forward in search of an equalizer but it was Ipswich that doubled its lead early in the second half.

A poor pass from Axel Disasi allowed Delap to stretch the Chelsea defense and his pass set up Omari Hutchinson to score against his former club.

It was the first time this season that Chelsea has lost two games in a row. It remained in fourth place after missing a chance to go above Arsenal and Nottingham Forest into second.

First Home Win For Ipswich Town In Premier League Since Promotion

Ipswich moved up to 18th place in the 20-team division.

It was the first home win in the Premier League for promoted Ipswich since 2002 and coach Kieran McKenna praised his side.

“It was everything it needed to be,” McKenna said. “We defended, outstanding organization throughout the game.”

“There has been hope in the performances in general, we have been competing in almost every game. If you do that, you always have a chance.”