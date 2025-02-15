Kerala Blasters vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL Live In India?

Kerala Blasters will host a jubilant Mohun Bagan Super Giant in an Indian Super League encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Saturday. Mohun Bagan have been in sublime form and with a win against the Blasters they could further cement their spot at the top of the ISL table.

Kerala Blasters Will Pose A Significant Threat To Mohun Bagan

With an eye on the ISL League Shield, the Mariners cannot take their opponents lightly. FC Goa are sniffing on their shoulders and a potential slip-up would hand the Gaurs an added advantage. Kerala Blasters have been very inconsistent this season and can restore their pride with a victory against the table toppers. They lost the reverse fixture 3-2 and will definitely seek to capitalise on their home comfort.

The visitors won't have the service of Greg Stewart, Ashish Rai and Sahal Abdul Samad and coach Jose Molina will have to tweak his lineups in the absence of the trio. Both these teams faced each other nine times in the ISL and Mohun Bagan have a definite upper hand winning seven matches against the Blasters so far.

Kerala Blasters vs Mohun Bagan Indian Super League live streaming

Where will the Kerala Blasters vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between Kerala Blasters and Mohun Bagan will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

When will the Kerala Blasters vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between Kerala Blasters and Mohun Bagan will be played on Saturday, February 15. The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live broadcast of Kerala Blasters vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live broadcast of the ISL 2024-25 match between Kerala Blasters and Mohun Bagan will be available on Sports18 Network in India.

How to watch live streaming of Kerala Blasters vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2024-25 match in India?