Liverpool vs Everton Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Live In India?

Liverpool will take on Everton in a crucial Premier League match at Goodison Park. The Reds are currently flying high in the EPL and can extend their lead at the top with a win.

Liverpool crashed out of the FA Cup with a loss against Championship side Plymouth Argyle and they will be determined to bounce back with a win. Everton have managed to find their ground under David Moyes and a spirited performance against their archrivals would further boost their hopes in the English top flight.

Liverpool vs Everton Premier League Live Streaming

Where will Liverpool vs Everton Premier League 2024-25 match be played?

The Premier League 2024-25 match between Liverpool and Everton will be played at Goodison Park.

When will Liverpool vs Everton Premier League 2024-25 match be played?

The Premier League 2024-25 match between Liverpool and Everton will be played on February 13, Thursday at 1:00 AM IST in India.

How to watch the live broadcast of the Liverpool vs Everton Premier League 2024-25 match in India?

The live broadcast of the Premier League 2024-25 match between Liverpool and Everton will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Everton Live Streaming of the Premier League 2024-25 match in India?

The live streaming of the Premier League 2024-25 match between Liverpool and Everton will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

How to watch the Live Streaming of the Liverpool vs Everton Premier League 2024-25 match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the Premier League 2024-25 match between Liverpool and Everton live on USA Network. The match will start at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday.