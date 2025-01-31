'Four Years In A Row': Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Opens Up On Real Madrid Contest Following Champions League Draw

Following the new format that was put in place for the UEFA Champions League giants Real Madrid and Manchester City struggled to make it directly to the round of 16. Both teams finished out of the top 8 and thus have to now play an knockout playoff in order to move to the round of 16. Following the draw for the draw, it has been set that Manchester City and Real Madrid will face off against one another. Following the draw, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola shared his feelings on what he feels about the draw.

Pep Guardiola Opens Up On Manchester City Draw

It’s become a familiar sight in elite European soccer: Real Madrid vs. Manchester City.

The Champions League’s most engrossing rivalry in recent years will resume in a two-legged playoff next month to reach the round of 16.

It is an unusually early meeting between these two giants — but the fourth year in a row in which they’ve clashed. And to underline its importance, the winner in each of the three years has gone on to win the competition. The stakes are that high.

“It looks like a derby already, four years in a row facing Madrid,” City manager Pep Guardiola said Friday. “The draw could be nicer, yes.”

Holder Madrid and 2023 champion City are only meeting now because they made such hard work of the competition’s new-look format.

City went into the final round of games in the 36-team league phase needing to win just to secure the lifeline of a playoff.

Madrid finished 11th, with the top eight automatically advancing to the round of 16.

Both teams had flirted with elimination, with Madrid losing against Lille, AC Milan and Liverpool. City suffered defeats to Sporting Lisbon, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

Both recovered in time to stay alive in European club soccer’s elite competition — but having been drawn against each other, are now realising the consequences of those poor runs in the league phase.