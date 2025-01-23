Manchester City Captain Kyle Walker Arrives In Italy, Expected To Complete Medicals Soon To Finalize Transfer To AC Milan

Manchester City captain Kyle Walker is expected to complete a move to Italian giants AC Milan soon and calling it a day to his playing days for Premier League club Manchester City. For the past several seasons Kyle Walker has been the right back for Manchester City and has won several trophies with the club such as the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. Now, he is expected to complete a move to AC Milan and has arrived in Italy for the same. He is expected to complete a medical for the move to AC Milan.

Kyle Walker Lands In Italy Ahead Of AC Milan Move

Manchester City captain Kyle Walker landed in Italy on Thursday for a medical with AC Milan ahead of an expected transfer.

The 34-year-old Walker is City’s long-serving right back. But he told manager Pep Guardiola at the start of the month that he wanted to explore a move abroad.

Walker has been a mainstay in City’s defense since 2017, his speed and recovery abilities key to the way Guardiola sets up the team. But his form dramatically dipped amid off-field issues recently and he lost his starting spot.

At Milan, Walker could join fellow English players Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham.

Milan captain Davide Calabria is the right back.

Walker won six Premier League titles and the Champions League at City. He won 15 major trophies after joining from Tottenham in 2017 and established himself as one of the best right backs in Premier League history.