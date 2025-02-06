'Will Be Supporting Him': Manchester United Confirm Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injury For Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United have been in a slump for several seasons and are hardly recognizable as the club they once were. Manchester United have burnt through cash and managers but it has been to no avail. They recently fired manager Erik ten Hag and replaced him with Ruben Amorim. Things have not improved for Manchester United still as they are currently down in 13th in the Premier League standings. Now Manchester United have had another blow delivered to them as defender Lisandro Martinez has suffered an ACL injury and will be out for some time.

Lisandro Martinez Confirmed To Have ACL Injury

Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez is set for another long spell out of action after Manchester United confirmed he has a cruciate ligament injury on Thursday.

Martinez was in tears last Sunday when he was carried off on a stretcher in the 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the Premier League after landing awkwardly attempting to tackle Ismaila Sarr.

United didn’t say how long Martinez would be missing.

“Assessment of the injury is ongoing to determine the appropriate course of treatment and the timescale for his rehabilitation,” United said.

United said the club wishes Martinez “strength for a successful recovery,” adding: “We will be supporting him every step of the way.”

Martinez had an injury-hit campaign last season, including time out with knee ligament damage and a foot problem.

Argentina’s next games are World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil in March. The Albiceleste are top of the standings for the South American zone, five points clear of Uruguay.

Manchester United are all set to face Leicester City in their next game fourth round of the FA Cup. Following this they have a Premier League match against fourteenth placed Tottenham Hotspur.