'We Are Here To Help Him': Manchester United Defender Lisandro Martinez Leaves The Pitch In Tears Following Knee Injury

Manchester United Defender Lisandro Martinez Seriously Injured

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez was in tears as he was carried off on a stretcher with what manager Ruben Amorim called a “serious” left knee injury during the team’s Premier League loss to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Argentina international sustained the injury as he stretched to make a challenge on Palace forward Ismaila Sarr in the 76th minute. He writhed in pain and was given a lengthy period of treatment as teammates watched on with concern.

The 27-year-old Martinez left the field at Old Trafford to applause from fans.

United lost the game 2-0.

“We are going to see in the next days but I think it is a serious situation,” Amorim said. “He is not only a great player but a strong character in the dressing room. He felt it and when you are a player, you know when it is something serious.

“We are here to help him in this difficult moment like he has helped us.”

Martinez had an injury-hit campaign last season, including time out with knee ligament damage and a foot problem.