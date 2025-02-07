Manchester United vs Leicester City LIVE Streaming: How To Watch FA Cup Live In India, USA, UK and Australia?

Manchester United will back at their stomping grounds when they face off against Leicester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup. This match-up will be special as a Red Devils icon, Ruud Van Nistelrooy, will be a part of the opposition's dugout. United has had a rollercoaster ride asunder Ruben Amorim as their challenging period continues. United would be laser focused on their title defense. On the other hand, Van Nistelrooy's side is also going through a hill climb, and the clash against the Red Devils will be a crucial one. Ahead of the match-up, take a look at all the detail you need to know.

Manchester United vs Leicester City Live Streaming: Know All The Details For The Match Here

When Will The Manchester United vs Leicester City Match Take Place?

The Manchester United vs Leicester City match will take place on Saturday, 08th February 2025. The timing for the kick-off is set at 01:30 AM IST

Where Will The Manchester United vs Leicester City Match Take Place?

The Manchester United vs Leicester City match will be hosted at the Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

How To Watch The Manchester United vs Leicester City Match Live Telecast In India

Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Leicester City Match live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

How To Watch The Manchester United vs Leicester City Match Live Streaming In India

Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Leicester City Match live streaming on the Sony LIV app and website.

How To Watch The Manchester United vs Leicester City Match Live In The US?

Fans in the United States can watch the Manchester United vs Leicester City Match live on ESPN+.

How To Watch The Manchester United vs Leicester City Match Live In The UK?