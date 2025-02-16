Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Updated 20:43 IST, February 16th 2025

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Live In India?

Tottenham Hotspur will host Manchester United in a Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Noussair Mazraoui in action | Image: AP

Manchester United will travel to North London to take on Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League encounter on Sunday. Both teams are separated by just two points and are in dire need of a victory.

United have encountered inconsistency in the EPL and Ruben Amorim's task has gone up a notch higher as he won't have the service of Amad Diallo who has been ruled out for several weeks.

Also Read: 'An Accident Waiting To Happen': Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Lashes Out At Heavy Schedule Amidst Injury Crisis

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United EPL Live Streaming

Where will Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League 2024-25 match be played?

The Premier League 2024-25 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Also Read: Manchester United Suffer Severe Jolt, Key Player Set To Miss Rest Of Season With Devastating Injury: Reports

When will Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League 2024-25 match be played?

The Premier League 2024-25 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will be played on Sunday, February 16 at 10:00 PM IST.

How to watch the live broadcast of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League 2024-25 match in India?

The live broadcast of the Premier League 2024-25 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the Live Streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League 2024-25 match in India?

The live streaming of the Premier League 2024-25 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Live Streaming of Premier League 2024-25 match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the Premier League 2024-25 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United live on NBC, Peacock and USA Network. The match will start at 11:30 AM IST on Sunday.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Live Streaming of Premier League 2024-25 match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Premier League 2024-25 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United live on SkySports and SkyGo app. The match will start at 4:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Published 20:43 IST, February 16th 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: