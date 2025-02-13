'Wasn’t The Cleanest Game': Merseyside Derby Between Liverpool And Everton Ends In Chaos Following 2-2 Draw

The Merseyside Derby between Liverpool and Everton is one of the biggest rivalries in the English Premier League. Both teams are based in Liverpool and the derby games get heated as both clubs try their best to win. The recently concluded Merseyside Derby ended in chaos after both teams scored 2 goals to end the match in a draw. During the chaos then ensued in the dying minutes of the match, four people had to be sent off including Liverpool manager Arne Slot.

Fight Breaks Out Towards The End Of Liverpool-Everton Clash

Liverpool were leading 2-1 against Everton when in the 98th minute, Everton's James Tarkowski scored to get the scoreline to 2-2. Following this, Everton player Abdoulaye Doucoure decided to celebrate in front of the visiting stand where all of the Liverpool fans were sitting.

This was not taken nicely by Liverpool player and a local Liverpool boy Curtis Jones. He then proceeded to grab Abdoulaye Doucoure which resulted in all-out chaos. The chaos involved players, managers, coaches and even police officers.

After the commotion died down, Liverpool manager Arne Slot and his assistant were shown the red card. It was an iconic end for what was the last Merseyside Derby to take place in Everton's Goodison Park Stadium with the club soon moving to a new stadium.

The match ended in a draw with both teams taking away a single point from the game.

Virgil Van Dijk Speaks About The Post Match Chaos

Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk speaking after the match said that it was a massive provocation from Doucoure and the Liverpool players reacted accordingly.

“It was a very big provocation from one certain player. We all saw it and reacted as a team as we were able to do. You know what happens nowadays, it becomes one big tussle,” said Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk about the provocation from Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Everton manager David Moyes also stated that it wasn't the cleanest game.