Mohammedan SC vs East Bengal FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL Live In India?

East Bengal will seek an overturn in their fortunes when they take on Mohammedan SC at the Salt Lake Stadium in the Indian Super League on Sunday. The Red And Golds are currently 11th in the ISL table with 18 points from 19 games and have lost thrice in the last five games.

Mohammedan have struggled in their maiden ISL campaign and are currently languishing at the bottom of the table with just 11 points in their kitty. They will enter the match on the back of a three-game losing streak and will be determined to start afresh against East Bengal.

For Oscar Bruzon's men, a place in the ISL playoffs looks difficult but they need to aim for a higher finish this season. A Nine men East Bengal unarguably played one of their best games when they held on to a goalless draw against Mohammedan in the reverse fixture.

Where will the East Bengal FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL match between East Bengal FC and Mohammedan SC will be held at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

When will the East Bengal FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL match between East Bengal FC and Mohammedan SC will take place on Sunday. The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live broadcast of East Bengal FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The ISL match between East Bengal FC and Mohammedan SC will be broadcast live on Sports18 Network in India. The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch live streaming East Bengal FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2024-25 match in India?