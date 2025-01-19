More Trouble For Ruben Amorim As Manchester United Lose 3-1 To Brighton In Premier League Match

The problems seem to grow for Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim as his Manchester United side succumbed to a 3-1 defeat against Brighton in their Premier League match. With the loss against Brighton, Manchester United are slowly falling towards the end of the pack and could find themselves in a relegation battle. Bruno Fernandes was the sole goal scorer for Manchester United as he converted a penalty in the 23rd minute.

Manchester United Lose 3-1 To Brighton In EPL Game

Manchester United’s season lurched further into turmoil Sunday after a 3-1 loss to Brighton in the Premier League.

Goals from Yankuba Minteh, Kaoru Mitoma and Georginio Rutter at Old Trafford consigned United to a 10th defeat in the league. Bruno Fernandes scored for United from the penalty spot.

It was a seventh defeat in 15 games overall under new head coach Ruben Amorim and highlighted the massive job the Portuguese has on his hands to revive the record 20-time English champion.

United fans were taunted by Brighton supporters as many made their way to the exit before the final whistle.

This was the third season in a row Brighton has won at Old Trafford and victory completed a double against United this campaign.

Six home defeats from the first 12 league games of the season is United’s worst run since 1893-94, according to the Premier League’s statistician Opta.

Onana Mistake Leads To Goal For Brighton

A glum-looking Amorim watched on from the sidelines as his team went behind in the fifth minute. Fernandes equalized before the break, but Brighton took control in the second half with Mitoma converting at the far post on the hour and substitute Rutter taking advantage of United goalkeeper Andre Onana’s error when failing to keep hold of a simple cross.

Amorim was brought in to turn round United’s fortunes after more than a decade of onfield decline since former manager Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

But despite arriving with a big reputation, having led Sporting Lisbon to two Portuguese league titles, he has been slow to have a major impact in England.

A recent draw against league leader Liverpool and victory against Arsenal on penalties in the FA Cup did a lot to lift the mood around the club. But given shootouts are officially recorded as draws, it is only one win in eight games for United.