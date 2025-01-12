Published 13:32 IST, January 12th 2025
Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live In India, USA, UK and Australia
Here are all of the live streaming details for the ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC.
Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC will be facing off against one another in their ISL match. Jamshedpur FC will be travelling to Mumbai to take on the home team. Mumbai City FC are currently in sixth position in the ISL table and are currently in contention to go into the top four of the table. Jamshedpur FC are currently fourth in the ISL table and with a win will go to third place and miss out on second place due to goal difference. As the teams head into the match, it will be an equally balanced and heated contest.
Where will Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL match be played?
The ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena.
When will Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL match be played?
The ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC will be played on Sunday, 12th January at 7:30 PM IST.
How do I watch Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL match in India?
The Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL match will be live broadcasted in India on Sports 18.
How to watch Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL match live streaming in India?
Fans can watch the Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL live streaming in India on Jio Cinema.
How to watch Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL match live streaming in USA?
Fans can watch the Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL live streaming in USA on OneFootball.
How to watch Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL match live streaming in UK?
Fans in UK can watch the live streaming of Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL match on One Football.
How to watch Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL match live streaming in Australia?
Fans in Australia can watch Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL live streaming on OneFootball.
