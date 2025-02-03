Never Agreed To Kiss From Former Spanish Football Chief: Jenni Hermoso Tells Trial Court

Luis Rubiales sparked worldwide outrage after the former Spanish Football Kingpin kissed Jenni Hermoso after Spain's World Cup Win in 2023. The moment was a heavily disputed matter, which fueled extensive debates over sexism in the realm of sports and athletics. A moment which was supposed to be Hermoso's biggest achievement turned out to be a disaster because of Rubiales' actions, who recently went on trial. The Women's World Cup winner presented her testimony in front of the court after the trial began on Monday.

Jenni Hermoso Testifies Against Luis Rubiales Over Non-Consensual Kiss During World Cup Celebration

At the trial of former Spanish Football chief Luis Rubiales in Madrid, Jenni Hermoso expressed her disappointment at what transpired on what should have been one of the biggest days of her professional football career. She also confronted Rubiales' actions after Spain's World Cup win in Australia while responding to the prosecutor's question at the Madrid High Court. After being asked whether the kiss during the award ceremony was consensual, she responded, "Never."

"I didn't hear or understand anything. The next thing he did was to grab me by the ears and kiss me on the mouth," Jenni Hermoso said during the trial.

Soccer player Jenni Hermoso leaves after testifying at a court on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, during the trial of former president of Spain's soccer federation Luis Rubiales for his unsolicited kiss on her | Image: AP Photo

"As a woman, I felt disrespected. It was a moment that stained one of the happiest days of my life. For me, it is very important to say that at no point did I seek that act, let alone expect it," Hermoso added.

Hermoso Reveals Shocking Details On What Happened After Kiss Fiasco

Hermoso disclosed during the court trial that she was brought aside shortly after the kiss and asked to hand in a declaration which downplayed the incident, but she declined. She also mentioned that when Rubiales was being accused of assault on social media after the incident went viral, he asked her to film a video with him on the flight home.