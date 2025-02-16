Neymar Eyes Sensational Barcelona Return, Santos Star Ready For Dream Second Spell In Spain: Report

Neymar's career has mostly been plagued by injuries. The Brazilian international had a mutual termination of his contract with Al Hilal recently and joined his boyhood club Santos on a six-month deal.

Neymar Linked With A Return To FC Barcelona

Since joining Al Hilal from PSG in 2023, the 33-year-old could only manage to feature in just seven games, an astonishing number given his past injury records. Now as per reports, Neymar is very keen to make a sensational return to FC Barcelona. As per Cadena SER, the forward wants to prove his worth in Brazil in a bid to earn a deal with the Spanish giants.

Neymar was one of the highest-paid footballers during his stint in Saudi Arabia and took a massive pay cut in order to revive his football career. He has been involved in three matches for the Brazil side so far but has yet to open his account. According to Spanish journalist Joan Fontes, the player already held talks with Barcelona president Joan Laporta and the latter would be open to a move but only if the player can prove his match fitness.

Neymar Was Part Of Barcelona's Golden Period

Neymar formed a dangerous trio with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez during his time at FC Barcelona and secured the historic treble in the 2014-15 season. MSN, as they were fondly called, contributed 68 goals for the Catalans and Neymar blossomed on the left wing.

He netted 105 goals in 186 appearances for Barcelona and if he remains fit he can still wreak havoc in the opposition ranks. Currently, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Lamine Yamal have been in dominant form and their free-flowing goal-scoring has allowed the club to push for both the La Liga and the UEFA Champions League title.