'This Will Be My Last World Cup': Neymar Makes Shocking Claim As He Sets His Eyes On The Biggest Trophy In World Football

Brazilian football star Neymar Jr. has been out for quite a while now and fans have not seen the Brazilian magician play at his best following his ACL injury which put him out for a year. Neymar who currently plays for Al Hilal, has hardly featured for the club and even when he did make his comeback, two games into his return from the ACL injury, the Brazil star got injured again. As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, Neymar has expressed his desire to be a part of Brazil's squad for the tournament.

Neymar Eyeing 2026 FIFA World Cup, Reveals It Will Be His Last World Cup

Neymar recently gave an interview with CNN, where he expressed his desire to play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup along with his confidence that Brazil will qualify for the tournament. Neymar further explained that he will do everything in his power to be there for Brazil at the global tournament.

I want to be there (at the World Cup); I'm going to try to do my best, to work very hard so that I can be with the Brazilian team," said Neymar as he expressed his desire to be a part of the Brazilian squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Neymar during the interview also revealed that the 2026 World Cup will be his last World Cup so he will be giving it his best to win the golden trophy.

"I know this will be my last World Cup, my last shot, my last chance and I will do everything I can to play in it," said Neymar as he revealed that it will be his last World Cup.

Neymar last played in the Brazilian colours back in 2023.

Neymar Confident In Brazil To Qualify For FIFA World Cup

Neymar in his interview also showed confidence in the current Brazilian squad who are fifth in the World Cup qualifiers after 12 of the 18 rounds. Only the top six teams qualify for the tournament.