NorthEast United vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live In India, USA, UK and AUS?

NorthEast United and Mumbai City FC will be facing off in their ISL group stage match today as the two teams are placed together in the ISL standings. Both teams are currently in the middle of the ISL table, Mumbai City FC are currently in sixth and NorthEast United are in seventh. It will be an intense match for both teams as they look to climb in the ISL standings.

Where will NorthEast United vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between NorthEast United and Mumbai City FC will be played at Mumbai Football Arena.

When will NorthEast United vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between NorthEast United and Mumbai City FC will be played on Monday, 30th December at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of NorthEast United vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live broadcast of the ISL 2024-25 match between NorthEast United and Mumbai City FC will be available on Sports 18 in India.

How to watch live streaming NorthEast United vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live streaming of the ISL 2024-25 match between NorthEast United and Mumbai City FC will be available on Jio Cinema in India.

How to watch NorthEast United vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2024-25 match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between NorthEast United and Mumbai City FC live on OneFootball.

How to watch NorthEast United vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2024-25 match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between NorthEast United and Mumbai City FC live on OneFootball.

How to watch NorthEast United vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2024-25 match in Australia?